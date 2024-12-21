What were the Mega Millions winning numbers from Friday's drawing?

No one won the Mega Millions jackpot on Friday night sending the new jackpot total skyrocketing to $944 million.

The next drawing will be held Tuesday, Dec. 24 at 11 p.m., possibly bringing a very special Christmas gift for someone.

The winning numbers from Friday were 2, 20, 51, 56, 67 and Mega Ball 19.

There were five tickets from Friday worth $1 million after people in Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana (2 tickets) and Pennsylvania matched all five white ball numbers but fell short of getting the gold Mega Ball.

If you or someone you know has a gambling addiction, please call the National Council on Problem Gambling at 1-800-522-4700 to speak to a counselor. Help is also available via an online peer support forum at www.gamtalk.org, and additional resources can be found at NCPG website.