Trick-or-Treat this Halloween with the ‘Monst-Door' …If You Dare

One Iowa man enjoys taking Halloween decorations to the next level, and this year, he's created a one-of-a-kind front door that comes to life -- bound to trick any approaching treaters.

The 'Monst-Door' was built this year by Cedar Rapids, Iowa resident Greg Dietzenbach, who went viral on social media in 2020 for his Zoom meeting costume.

Since his children already had costume plans, Dietzenbach decided to dress up the house. The project took about 10 days to build and started with sketching the design. The father used actual oak paneling, medium-density fiberboard, and a door knob.

"As much as I love to operate it from behind, I'm not able to see the reactions, so I go back and review the video afterward," Dietzenbach told NBC New York in an interview. To interact with guests, he acts as a one-man-band puppeteer behind the door.

The mouth of the monster is tied to his foot and, as he kicks backward, the lips move. The decor does not function as a real door, so Dietzenbach either must climb through his front window or the back of the house in order to enter.