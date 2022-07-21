Fair Lawn

Strange Bus Pulled Over in NJ After People Seen Riding On Top While Driving on Highway

Boyd A. Loving

Those who saw this bus rolling around New Jersey on Thursday may have thought they had gone back in time, or having a trippy daydream.

The psychedelic party bus was seen cruising along Route 208 in Fair Lawn, with people hanging out on the makeshift deck built on top of it. The only thing keeping those seen sitting and standing on the deck from falling off was a railing that went around the outside of the structure.

The old school bus — which is called "Glinda the Good Bus" — was taking a group from Brooklyn to a water park in Sussex County.

But along the way, cops pulled the vehicle over, and the driver had some explaining to do.

"It's super comfortable. I don't think everyone would have done it if they didn't feel safe. No one has ever fallen off," owner and driver Michelle Joni told NBC New York.

Joni was ticketed for letting people ride on part of the bus that is not intended for passengers.

