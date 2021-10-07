Man Evading Police Sits in NYC Tree for 24-Plus Hours, Won't Come Down: Officials

The NYPD's hostage negotiation team has been talking with a 44-year-old man who climbed up a tree in Queens and has refused to come down for more than 24 hours, law enforcement sources with direct knowledge of the investigation tell News 4.

Police responding to a 911 call about a dispute inside a building on 145th Avenue in Brookville encountered the man when they arrived. They say he was wanted in connection with a past assault but didn't specify the nature of it. News 4 has learned the dispute involved some kind of argument with his mother, but there was no indication that any physical violence was involved at the time of the call.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The man ran away from the officers and climbed onto the roof of the home. Emergency crews responded and tried to talk the man down -- but he moved into a nearby tree in an effort to avoid officers, police say, and hasn't come down since.

The NYPD's hostage negotiation unit is on scene and has an ongoing dialogue with the man, police say. He's now been sitting there for the last full day and change, according to them, though sources say he has napped a bit as well.

Neighbors say he has also managed to get into his house a few times via a window near the same height as the tree.

No other details were immediately available.