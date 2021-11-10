Manhattan

FedEx Truck Thief 70-Block Jaunt Through Manhattan Ends Poorly for Him: Cops

No injuries were reported

stolen fedex truck
Two NYPD cops recovered a stolen FedEx truck after the thief took it on a wild 70-block spin through Manhattan Tuesday, authorities said.

The 60-year-old thief allegedly jacked the truck, which still had the keys in the ignition, near East 28th Street and First Avenue in Kips Bay came in shortly before 10:30 a.m., according to the Daily News.

He drove the vehicle all the way up First Avenue to 103rd Street in East Harlem, where he crashed into a parked car, according to police. He jumped out of the smashed FedEx truck and tried to take at least one package along with him, but the two NYPD officers spotted him and took him into custody along with the cargo.

He faces charges including grand larceny and criminal possession of stolen property. No injuries were reported.

