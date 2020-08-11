Emu on the Loose Sends Paterson Officials on Wild Chase

What to Know It was an odd sight for many who woke up in Paterson Tuesday morning -- only to see an emu running through the streets!

It was an odd sight for many who woke up in Paterson Tuesday morning -- only to see an emu running through the streets!

Paterson Animal Care & Control (ACC) said the agency received a call around 9 a.m. reporting an emu running up and down the city's Berkshire Avenue.

According to John Decando, of the Paterson Animal Care & Control, he has "never seen anything like this before" when it comes to the rare animal sighting, adding that "one woman said she thought it was a pony."

The ACC ended up chasing the emu onto Cumberland Avenue in Totowa.

The emu, which is the second-largest living bird by height after the ostrich, had some minor scratches. It was subsequently taken to the Franklin Lakes Animal Hospital where it is being treated.

It is unclear where the emu escaped from.