weird news

Emu on the Loose Sends Paterson Officials on Wild Chase

Paterson Animal Care & Control (ACC) said the agency received a call around 9 a.m. reporting an emu running up and down the city's Berkshire Avenue.

Emu loose in Paterson, New Jersey.
Paterson ACC

What to Know

  • It was an odd sight for many who woke up in Paterson Tuesday morning -- only to see an emu running through the streets!
  • Paterson Animal Care & Control (ACC) said the agency received a call around 9 a.m. reporting an emu running up and down the city's Berkshire Avenue. The ACC ended up chasing the emu onto Cumberland Avenue in Totowa.
  • The emu, which had some minor scratches, was taken to the Franklin Lakes Animal Hospital where it is being treated. It is unclear where the emu escaped from.

It was an odd sight for many who woke up in Paterson Tuesday morning -- only to see an emu running through the streets!

Paterson Animal Care & Control (ACC) said the agency received a call around 9 a.m. reporting an emu running up and down the city's Berkshire Avenue.

According to John Decando, of the Paterson Animal Care & Control, he has "never seen anything like this before" when it comes to the rare animal sighting, adding that "one woman said she thought it was a pony."

News

Joe Biden 2 hours ago

‘Smart, Tough and Ready to Lead': Biden Picks Kamala Harris as Vice Presidential Candidate

COVID-19 10 hours ago

Hawaii, Virgin Islands Added to Quarantine List as NY Virus Numbers Remain in Check

The ACC ended up chasing the emu onto Cumberland Avenue in Totowa.

The emu, which is the second-largest living bird by height after the ostrich, had some minor scratches. It was subsequently taken to the Franklin Lakes Animal Hospital where it is being treated.

It is unclear where the emu escaped from.

This article tagged under:

weird newsNew JerseyPatersonChaseemu
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us