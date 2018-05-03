What to Know The Kenilworth Public Schools Superintendent was arrested on charges he pooped on the football field and track at Holmdel High School

Police said school employees caught the superintendent, Thomas Tramaglini, in the act while staking out the fields for a mystery pooper

Holmdel police said before the arrest, school employees had found feces on the track or field "on a daily basis"

A New Jersey schools superintendent is facing public defecation charges after police said he was caught pooping near another school's track and football field.

Kenilworth Public Schools said in a Facebook post Thursday that superintendent Thomas Tramaglini was placed on paid leave after he was arrested for allegedly defecating at Holmdel High School on Monday.

"Given the nature of those charges, he asked for and was granted a paid leave of absence. (Leaves can only be without pay in the face of indictments or tenure charges, as a matter of state law.)," the district said in the post.

According to police, a school resource officer and staffers at Holmdel High School began surveiling the track after learning that someone was leaving feces on the track and football field "on a daily basis."

It was during one of the stakeouts that authorities allegedly caught the 42-year-old Tragmalini, of Matawan, in the act.

According to NJ.com, which first reported the arrest, school employees were monitoring the track before 6 a.m. when they spotted Tragmalini, who was running at the time.

In addition to defecating in public, he was charged with lewdness and littering.

An email request to Tramaglini seeking comment was not immediately returned.