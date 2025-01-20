Usha Vance inauguration outfit: What to know about second lady's designer

Second lady Usha Vance, the wife of Vice President JD Vance, was present across the inauguration day festivities in Washington on Monday.
Many on the internet were wondering about her pink coat and dress. It turns out the outfit is from Oscar de la Renta.
The outfit was a "custom peony cashmere coat with scarf wrap and complementing tea-length dress," the clothing brand posted on social media.
"An ongoing celebration of American history and tradition," said the company.
First daughter Ivanka Trump also wore an Oscar de la Renta dress for a pre-inaugural ball.
The attorney is married to JD Vance, a senator for Ohio and Donald Trump’s running mate.