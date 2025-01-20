Usha Vance inauguration outfit: What to know about second lady's designer

Second lady Usha Vance, the wife of Vice President JD Vance, was present across the inauguration day festivities in Washington on Monday.

Many on the internet were wondering about her pink coat and dress. It turns out the outfit is from Oscar de la Renta.

The outfit was a "custom peony cashmere coat with scarf wrap and complementing tea-length dress," the clothing brand posted on social media.

"An ongoing celebration of American history and tradition," said the company.

First daughter Ivanka Trump also wore an Oscar de la Renta dress for a pre-inaugural ball.

The attorney is married to JD Vance, a senator for Ohio and Donald Trump’s running mate.

Getty Images WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Usha Vance and Vice President-elect, U.S. Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH) arrive for service at St. John's Church as part of Inauguration ceremonies on January 20, 2025 in Washington, DC. Donald Trump takes office for his second term as the 47th president of the United States. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Getty Images US President Donald Trump, from left, Vice President JD Vance, and Second Lady Usha Chilukuri Vance during the 60th presidential inauguration in Emancipation Hall of the US Capitol in Washington, DC, US, on Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. President Donald Trump launched his second term with a strident inaugural address that vowed to prioritize Americas interests with a "golden age" for the country, while taking on "a radical and corrupt establishment." Photographer: Bonnie Cash/UPI/Bloomberg via Getty Images