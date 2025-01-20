Who is the ‘designated survivor' for Donald Trump's second inauguration?

Hundreds of people were packed into the Capitol Rotunda on Monday for President Donald J. Trump's second inauguration, making him the 47th president of the United States.

The intimate crowd, condensed and moved inside due to weather concerns, was made up of politicians, dignitaries, big tech CEOs, and family members of the returning president.

No matter the size of the crowd, one person is typically misses out on the inauguration: the "designated survivor." Historically, one person in the line of succession to the presidency is selected to sit out the ceremony.

The designated survivor would take the reins of government in the case of catastrophe that could incapacitate the president, vice president, and speaker of the House.

The identity of the designated survivor for a State of the Union address, or in this case an inauguration, is often kept secret. Sometimes, the identity will be revealed shortly after the event.

But for Trump's second inauguration, no designated survivor was selected.

NBC News learned that no government official was set aside for Tuesday's swearing-in of the 47th president. There was an immediate explanation given as to why.

