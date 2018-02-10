Take a look at some of the most talked about moments from the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympic Winter Games Opening Ceremony. (Published Friday, Feb. 9, 2018)

Snowboarding superstar Julia Marino, a hometown hero from Westport, Connecticut, looks to qualify for her signature event as the first medals are awarded in men's snowboarding. From the world's fastest skiers vying for gold in Alpine skiing men's downhill to more highly anticipated team figure skating events, there should be no shortage of must-see action on Day 1 of the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics.

Without further ado, here are our four to Watch on Day 1:

1. #ShibSibs Maia and Alex Shibutani, Bradie Tennell, Take to the Ice

Maia and Alex Shibutani and Olympic first-timer Bradie Tennell will be skating when team competition resumes. The #ShibSibs, as they’re known, will perform in the ice dance, while Tennell will appear in the women’s short program. The team event consists of a men’s skater, a woman’s skater, a pair of ice dancers and pairs skaters.

The Americans are second behind behind Canada after the pairs and men’s short programs. Team USA’s Nathan Chen had a disappointing night in his debut when he fell on a triple axel attempt during the men’s short program in the figure skating team event.

How to Watch: Click here to watch the competition live. The action starts at 8 p.m. ET. It will also air live in primetime on NBC.

Must-See: Nathan Chen finishes fourth with a fall in team event short, says he let team down

MORE: Love at first sight for Alexa Scimeca Knierim and Chris Knierim

2. World's Fastest Skiers Vie for Gold in Men's Downhill

The fastest skiers in the globe take to the slopes in skiing's marquee event. Five men from Team USA vie for gold in the crowded field -- Wiley Maple, Thomas Biesemeyer, Steven Nyman, Jared Goldberg and Bryce Bennett. Bennett is the top-ranked American (18) based on 2017-18 World Cup season. He and his U.S. colleagues will be chasing first-ranked Swede Beat Fuez (World Cup), but no doubt keep an eye on Austria's Matthias Mayer, who took the gold in Sochi.

How to Watch: Click here to watch the medal race live. The action starts at 9 p.m. ET. It will also air live on NBC.

Must-See: Bryce Bennett fastest American in downhill training

3. First Medals Awarded in Men's Snowboard Slopestyle

Canadians and Norwegians enter the slopestyle competition the strongest in the field but one young American could bring an upset: 17-year-old Red Gerard. Gerard was the only American to make the final in Saturday’s qualifying round. He’s known for being a creative rider.

Gerard is going up against Mark McMorris, the snowboarder who has dominated the event, and other favorites: McMorris’s teammate, Max Parrot, and Marcus Kleveland of Norway. McMorris, the bronze medalist at the 2014 Olympic Games, has won a slopestyle medal at every X Games Aspen since 2011, but he was badly injured last year after crashing into a tree while snowboarding.

When slopestyle made its debut at the last Olympics, riders from Canada, Norway and the United States each won a medal. U.S. medalist Sage Kotsenburg has since retired and the U.S. are considered the underdogs in Pyeongchang. The course is one of the most unique designs ever seen.

How to Watch: Click here to watch the final live. The action starts at 8 p.m. ET.

Must-See: Red Gerard's electric qualifying run has all on upset alert



MORE: Red Gerard's winning slopestyle run from Snowmass Grand Prix



4. Julia Marino Hits the Slopes

Local snowboard star Julia Marino, who hails from Westport, Connecticut, looks to qualify in her signature slopestyle event in Pyeongchang. One of the key names to watch in these Winter Olympic Games, Marino turns heads for her innovative snowboarding techniques, but didn't start out in that sport. According to NBCOlympics.com, Marino initially liked skiing and started that at age 3. When she was 12, she lost one of her skis in the woods and the rest is history.

It's her first Olympics, but she's no stranger to the podium. Marino became the first woman to land a double in the slopestyle competition in the 2016 Corona World Championships of Snowboarding. She was a gold medalist in the 2017 X Games Aspen and Saturday night's qualification round in the slopestyle is her first step to adding an Olympic medal to her trophy case.



How to Watch: Click here to watch the event live. The action starts at 11:30 p.m. ET.

Must-See: Julia Marino qualifies for Olympic slopestyle team

