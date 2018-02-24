One of the iconic moments for Team USA in these Pyeongchang Olympics was Jessie Diggins pushing down the stretch during the women’s team sprint to earn America’s first-ever cross country gold medal. So it’s fitting that Diggins will end the Olympics by carrying the American flag in Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium during the closing ceremonies.

But before Diggins leads Team USA out of the Olympics, there are more medals to be awarded: The host country’s "Garlic Girls "go for gold in women’s curling and the not-Russians go for gold in men’s hockey. The United States will try to spoil a Canada-Germany rematch in the bobsled, and Norway will try to add to an already-historic Olympic medal haul.

Here’s everything you need to watch for the final day of the Winter Olympics:

1. Historic Gold Medalist Carries the Red, White and Blue

Jessie Diggins captured the United States' first-ever women’s cross-country skiing medal when she and teammate Kikkan Randall won gold in the freestyle team event. Now, the 26-year-old will be the first country-country skier to carry the U.S. flag in the Winter Games’ closing ceremonies.

“I actually thought there maybe had been a mistake. I was like, `What? I can’t believe this,’” Diggins said on the “Today" show. “It is so humbling, and I feel so honored to have been picked.”

Some of the star power will be in the stands, where President Donald’s Trump’s daughter, Ivanka, will lead the U.S. delegation. The opening ceremony spotlight was on the mysterious Kim Yo-jong, the sister of the North Korean leader, Kim Jong Un, who was dubbed “North Korea’s Ivanka.” Will the real Ivanka Trump be able to seize some of that limelight?

As for entertainment, expect K-pop stars CL and the boy band EXO.

How to Watch: Click here to watch the closing ceremony live, starting at 8 p.m. ET Sunday. It will also air on NBC.

2. South Korea's 'Garlic Girls' Go for Curling Gold

South Korea’s curling team heads into the final against Sweden, the culmination of a surprise winning streak that has brought them to the top of the rankings and in contention for the gold.

Dubbed the “Garlic Girls” for their hometown’s locally grown garlic, they are a phenomenon not just on the ice, but on social media, too, where fans search for their nicknames and distinctive eyewear.

But the women apparently don’t know what superstars they’ve become. They’ve turned off their phones for the duration of the Games to keep their focus.

How to Watch: Click here to watch the gold medal match live. The action kicks off at 7:05 p.m. ET.

3. Bobsled's Best Vie for Gold

After four heats of two-man bobsled, German pilot Francesco Friedrich and Canadian pilot Justin Kripps finished in a dead heat, sharing the gold medal. Now, in the four-man, they’ll get one more shot to prove who’s the world’s best bobsled pilot.

Two other German pilots -- Johannes Lochner and Nico Walther-- are strong, and Latvia’s Oskars Melbardis, the reigning silver medalist in the four-man bobsled, led his two-man sled to bronze.

Friedrich’s sled finished on top after the first two heats Saturday, while Kripps’ finished fourth, 0.58 seconds behind Friedrich’s 1:37.55 combined time. South Korean pilot Yun-jong Won finished second behind Friedrich, while Walther’s team finished third.

The Americans to watch: New York's Codie Bascue, Justin Olsen, who had an emergency appendectomy after he arrived in South Korea, and Nick Cunningham.

How to Watch: Click here to watch runs 3 and 4 live. The action starts at 7:30 p.m. ET.

4. Not-Russia Goes for Elusive Hockey Gold

The Soviet Union won the hockey gold medal in the Olympics seven times between 1956 and 1988. The Unified Team, a team of post-Soviet players, won the gold medal in 1992. And when the Russians play for the gold medal on Sunday, they will be competing as OAR, the Olympic Athletes from Russia.

So the Russians are trying to win a ninth hockey gold medal while never actually winning one for Russia.

After failing to win a gold medal at the last six Olympics (regardless of their name), and failing to win any medal at the last three, the Pyeongchang games seemed to be Russia’s best chance in decades. With the National Hockey League missing in action — it refused to allow its players to participate in the Olympics — the Russians entered the tournament as the heavy favorite.

“We’ve been striving for this for years,” said Oleg Znarok, Russia’s coach.

But because of a doping scandal that impacted the country’s entire Olympic program, the Russian national team has been banned from these Olympics — hence the Olympic Athletes from Russia name. If they beat Germany, the Russian flag will not be raised, and the Russian national anthem will not play.

They face a surprising German team in the gold medal match. The Germans upset Canada in the semifinals, 4-3.

The Russians haven’t needed upsets to reach the finals. After losing to Slovakia 3-2 in its opening game, the Russians won four consecutive games by a combined score of 21-3, including a 6-1 win over Norway in the quarterfinals and a 3-0 win over the Czech Republic in the semifinals. In pool play, the Russians beat the United States, 4-0.

How to Watch: Click here to watch the gold medal match live. The action starts at 11:10 p.m. ET. It will also air on NBC Sports.

