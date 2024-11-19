TSA prepares for anticipated busiest Thanksgiving air travel period on record

The Transportation Security Administration is preparing for what it estimates will be the busiest Thanksgiving travel period of record.

The TSA estimated it will screen 18.3 million people at the nation's airports from Tuesday, Nov. 26 (two days before Thanksgiving) to Monday, Dec. 2, a 6% increase from the same time in 2023.

In 2024, passenger volumes have reached a record high so far, according to the TSA, an increase of 17% over 2022.

When are the busiest Thanksgiving travel days?

The TSA says it expects the busiest travel days this Thanksgiving holiday to be Tuesday, Nov. 26; Wednesday, Nov. 27; and Sunday, Dec. 1.

More than 2.8 million people are expected to travel on Tuesday, Nov. 26 and more than 3 million each on Wednesday, Nov. 27 and Sunday, Dec. 1.

The highest day on record is Sunday, July 7 when more than 3 million passengers were screened by the TSA.

“As we approach Thanksgiving, TSA is ready to accommodate record passenger volumes,” said TSA Administrator David Pekoske in a statement. “The 10 busiest travel days in TSA’s history have all occurred in 2024, and we anticipate that trend to continue. Working alongside our airport and airline partners and the FAA, we have optimized staffing and will do our best to maintain our wait time standards: less than 10 minutes for TSA PreCheck lanes and less than 30 minutes for standard screening lanes."

The TSA offers travel tips to help passengers have a faster screening experience, including arriving early, bringing an acceptable ID, and knowing firearm regulations.