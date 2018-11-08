Google Planning Monster NYC Expansion, 1.3 Million-Square-Foot Office in West Village, Sources Tell CNBC - NBC New York
BREAKING: 
Gunman Kills 12 in California Bar
logo_nyc_2x

Google Planning Monster NYC Expansion, 1.3 Million-Square-Foot Office in West Village, Sources Tell CNBC

The news comes as Amazon is reportedly considering dividing a new second HQ between NYC and Virginia

Published 39 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Google Planning Monster NYC Expansion, 1.3 Million-Square-Foot Office in West Village, Sources Tell CNBC
    Getty Images

    What to Know

    • Google is nearing a deal to buy or lease a planned 1.3M-square-foot office building at St. John's Terminal in the West Village, sources said

    • The building, planned to be completed by 2022, would give Google space for more than 8,500 staff, based on the industry standard

    • The news comes as Amazon is reportedly considering dividing a new second headquarters between NYC and Virginia

    Google is planning a major expansion in New York City, people familiar with the discussions tell CNBC.

    The company is nearing a deal to buy or lease a planned 1.3 million-square-foot office building at St. John's Terminal in the West Village, the sources said.

    The building, planned to be completed by 2022, would give Google space for more than 8,500 staff, based on the industry standard of 150 square feet per employee. 

    That deal, along with others reported by The Wall Street Journal, would give Google space for nearly 20,000 workers in total, the paper said. 

    The Full 2019 List of NYC's 76 Michelin-Starred Restaurants

    [NY ONLY] The Full 2019 List of New York City's 76 Michelin-Starred Restaurants

    Google didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. 

    Seattle-based Amazon is reportedly considering dividing a new second headquarters between Long Island City in Queens and Crystal City in northern Virginia. That would potentially add 25,000 jobs to each place.

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us