Suspect in Brutal Killings of 2 NYC Women, Man Nabbed in Maine After Week on Run

A 29-year-old man wanted in connection with the triple homicide of two women and another man in Queens last week -- a brutal case that involved bound hands and puncture wounds -- was apprehended in Maine Thursday after an intense search.

Members of the Regional Fugitive Task Force apprehended Travis Blake, of Queens, in Maine Thursday with the help of local law enforcement agencies. Details on the circumstances of the man's arrest weren't immediately clear Monday.

Charges are pending against Blake pending extradition in the deaths of Vashawnna Malcolm, a 22-year-old woman, Karlene Barnett, a 55-year-old woman, and Dervon Brightly, a 36-year-old man. The three victims, who all have the same address, were found dead in the 155th Street home they shared a week ago, on Friday, June 24.

Malcolm was found on a bed in a second-floor room of the South Jamaica home. She had apparent signs of trauma to her body and two puncture wounds to her chest. Law enforcement sources had said her hands were bound together and tape covered her mouth. Barnett's body was found with multiple stab wounds in the basement of the home. Also in the basement was Brightly. He had head trauma.

All three victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities have not speculated on a possible motive for the killings. It wasn't immediately clear if Blake had an attorney.