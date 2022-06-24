3 Found Dead, Including Woman Bound on Bed, Inside Queens Home: Police

Three people were found dead, including a woman who had her hands bound on a bed, inside a Queens home Friday afternoon, according to police.

A 22-year-old victim was found unconscious and unresponsive on the bed in a second-floor bedroom on 155th Street in South Jamaica just after 2 p.m., police said. She had two puncture wounds to her chest as her hands were bound together, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman's identity has not yet been shared. A cause of death will be determined by the medical examiner.

After finding the first victim, two other people were discovered dead inside the home as well, police later said. A man in his 30s was found with a head injury, and a woman in her 40s was found with puncture wounds to her head and neck, according to police.

Both of the latter two victims were found in the basement of the house.

Police said that a person of interest was in custody, but charges had not yet been announced.

An investigation is ongoing.