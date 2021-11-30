New York Yankees

Yankees Tender Contract to Sánchez Until 2022

Sánchez has played for the Yankees since 2015

After deliberation over his future, catcher Gary Sánchez has been tendered a contract and will play for the Yankees until 2022. The deal is thought to be worth around $8 million.

Sánchez has been in the trade discussion for the Yanks over the past two off-seasons, but the 29-year-old has been rewarded for a 2021 season that general manager Brian Cashman called “significantly better than last season.” 

Cashman admitted that the Yankees would consider an upgrade to the position, but a small free-agent field led them back to Sánchez for at least another year.

Sánchez shared his catching duties last season with Kyle Higashioka, but managed to bat .204/.307/.423 with 23 home runs and 54 RBIs in 117 games.

