World Cup Advancement: Knockout Stage Scenarios for Each Team

After one week of 2022 FIFA World Cup play, the group stage is coming down to the wire and the pressure is on for teams to qualify for the knockout stage.

Defending champions France became the first team to advance to the round of 16 following a win over Denmark on Saturday.

There are a lot of factors that go into whether a team advances within the prestigious tournament that go beyond a win, loss or a draw.

For instance, if teams have the same amount of points after the three group matches, there is a tiebreaker by FIFA's 2022 World Cup regulations that takes place, making the final result ahead of the knockout phase coming down to the nitty gritty.

As the group stage concludes on Friday, here is a breakdown of how each team can qualify for the knockout stage:

Group A

1. Netherlands (4 points):

A win or draw against Qatar

Can win the group by having a better result than Ecuador

2. Ecuador (4 points):

A win or draw against Senegal

Can win the group by having a better result than the Netherlands.

3. Senegal (3 ponts):

A win against Ecuador

A draw vs. Ecuador and the Netherlands falling to Qatar by more than two goals

Can win the group with a win over Ecuador and a draw or loss by the Netherlands vs. Qatar

4. Qatar (0 points)

Eliminated

Group B

1. England (4 points):

A win over Wales

A draw or a loss by less than six goals plus a United States draw or loss

Can win the group with a win over Wales

2. Iran (3 points):

A win or draw vs. the United States

Can win the group with a win vs. the U.S. and an England draw or loss

3. United States (two points):

A win over Iran

Can win the group with a win vs. Iran and an England loss or a U.S. win and an England draw if four goals are made up of goal difference

4. Wales (1 point):

A win over England and a loss by Iran

A win over England by more than four goals

Can win the group by having a better result than Iran and beating England by more than four goals

Group C

1. Poland (4 points):

A win or draw vs. Argentina

Can win the group with a win over Argentina. If there is a drew, Saudi Arabia must draw or lose to Mexico

2. Argentina (3 points):

A win over Poland

A draw with Poland and a Saudi Arabia draw or loss by less than three goals to Mexico

Can win the group with a win over Poland and a Saudi Arabia draw or loss

3. Saudi Arabia (3 points):

A win over Mexico

A draw vs. Mexico and an Argentina loss

A loss vs. Mexico and Argentina losing by one more goal

4. Mexico (one point):

A win over Saudi Arabia and Poland defeats Argentina

A win vs. Saudi Arabia plus making up the goal difference in the Poland-Argentina match up while Argentina defeats or draws Poland

Group D

1. France (6 points):

Qualified

2. Australia (3 points):

A win vs. Denmark

A draw vs. Denmark plus a Tunisia loss or draw

3. Denmark (1 point)

A win against Australia (tiebreaker needed if Tunisia beats France)

4. Tunisia (1 point)

A win vs. France plus an Australian loss to Denmark with Tunisia scoring more goals than Denmark

A win vs. France and a draw from Australia

Group E

1. Spain (4 points)

A win or draw against Japan

A loss to Japan if Germany beats or draws Costa Rica (tiebreaker comes into effect)

2. Japan (3 points)

A win against Spain

A draw against Spain and if Germany beats or draws Costa Rica (tiebreaker comes into effect)

3. Costa Rica (3 points)

A win against Germany

A draw against Germany and Spain beats or draws Japan (tiebreaker comes into effect)

4. Germany (1 point)

A win vs. Costa Rica and Spain beats Japan (tiebreaker if Japan beat or draws Spain)

Group F

1. Croatia (4 points):

A win or draw against Belgium

A loss vs. Belgium and if Morocco loses to Canada (tiebreaker comes into effect)

2. Morocco (4 points):

A win or draw vs. Canada

A loss to Canada and Croatia-Belgium ends in a tie or Belgium wins (tiebreaker comes into effect)

3. Belgium (3 points)

A win vs. Croatia

A draw vs. Croatia and Morocco loses to Canada (tiebreaker comes into effect)

4. Canada (0 points)

Eliminated

How do teams advance in the World Cup?

In the group stage, teams advance based on a point system.

Teams that win a game earn three points while a tie earns the squad a single point. No points are awarded to a losing team.

If two teams have the same amount of points after all three group games, then the overall goal difference will determine the advancement.

If the two teams are still neck and neck, the team that scored the most goals will move forward.

After this step, those matches' total points will determine the move.

Lastly, if teams are still even, the fair play system will be implemented, awarding the team with the least amount of penalties in matches to advance.

How many teams advance in the World Cup?

A total of 16 teams will qualify for the knockout stage.

The two teams with the most points from each of the eight groups will move on to the Round of 16.

Who advances from the World Cup group?

France from Group D is the only team that has advanced to the knockout stage as of Sunday.

The top two teams of each of the eight groups will advance.

What does Mexico need to advance in the World Cup?

Although Mexico has only one point after two games, El Tri can still find a way to move into the knockout rounds.

The first scenario would require Mexico to defeat Saudi Arabia on Wednesday and for Poland to beat Argentina.

The second scenario still requires Mexico to beat Saudi Arabia but if Argentina defeats or draws Poland, El Tri can still qualify by making up the goal difference advantage between the two teams.

What does Argentina need to advance to the World Cup?

Argentina currently sits in second in the Group C standings and can qualify for the knockout stage with a win over Poland on Wednesday.

If La Albiceleste falls to Poland, they can still qualify for the round of 16 if Saudi Arabia draws or loses by less than three goals to Mexico.

Is Argentina eliminated from the World Cup?

Argentina is not eliminated from the World Cup. As a matter of fact, La Albiceleste can finish at the top of Group C with a victory over Poland and a Saudi Arabia draw or loss.

Which teams have been eliminated from World Cup 2022?

Two teams have been eliminated from the 2022 World Cup as of Sunday.

Canada was eliminated on Nov. 27 after losing to Croatia and Morocco defeated Belgium.

Qatar was eliminated on Nov. 25, becoming the first host country to get eliminated after its first two games following a loss to Senegal and a Netherlands-Ecuador draw.