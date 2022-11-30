What World Cup Games Are Happening Today? Match Schedule for Nov. 30

It was an exciting Tuesday in the World Cup stratosphere as the group stage for Groups A and B came to a flashing finale.

England defeated Wales 3-0 with the great work of Phil Foden and Marcus Rashford. The United States followed in a similar fashion, beating Iran 1-0 after a Christian Pulisic goal.

In the same light, Senegal defeated Ecuador 2-1 and the Netherlands claimed a 2-0 victory over Qatar. The Lions of Teranga and the Oranje are now through to the Round of 16.

Here’s the four-game slate to watch for on Wednesday with more nations fighting to advance:

Tunisia-France, Group D

Currently France stands in first place for Group D after winning their first two matchups of the tournament. France dominated Australia 4-1 in its World Cup opener and then defeated Denmark 2-1 in their second group stage game. The defending champs were the first team to qualify for the Round of 16 following the win over Denmark.

On the other side of things, Tunisia drew its first match of the World Cup with a 0-0 tie against Denmark. It lost 1-0 to Australia in the second game. The Carthage Eagles currently sit last in the Group D rankings.

Kick-off time is 10 a.m. ET, 7 a.m. PT.

Australia-Denmark, Group D

Australia sits in second place in the Group D standings after losing to France 4-1 in its World Cup opener, then defeating Tunisia 1-0 in its second game.

Denmark, on the other hand, tied its opener against Tunisia 0-0 and lost its matchup against France 2-1. The Danish Dynamite sit third in the Group D standings.

Kick-off time is 10 a.m. ET, 7 a.m. PT.

Poland-Argentina, Group C

When it comes to Group C, Poland sits in first place. The team tied its World Cup opener with Mexico 0-0, then went on to defeat Saudi Arabia 2-0 in its second match.

For La Albiceleste, Argentina had a stunning upset in its game against Saudi Arabia, who clinched a 2-1 victory. Argentina followed with a tight 2-0 win against Mexico and currently sit in second place in Group C.

Kick-off time is 2 p.m. ET, 11 a.m. PT.

Saudi Arabia-Mexico, Group C

Saudi Arabia’s World Cup journey has put it in third place in the Group C standings after first winning against Argentina before losing to Poland.

On the other hand, Mexico sits in last place after having a 0-0 draw with Poland in its World Cup opener followed by a 2-0 loss to Argentina. The team currently has no goals on the board in two games.

Kick-off time is 2 p.m. ET, 11 a.m. PT.