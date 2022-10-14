USMNT World Cup Roster Announcement Coming at Nov. 9 News Conference

U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter plans to announced his 26-man World Cup roster at a news conference on Nov. 9 at the Brooklyn Steel event space.

ESPN2 will televise the announcement during a one-hour broadcast starting at 5 p.m. EST, the U.S. Soccer Federation said Thursday.

Some U.S.-based players are expected to attend the news conference, according to the USSF.

The U.S. missed the 2018 World Cup. The 16th-ranked Americans open this year's tournament in Qatar against No. 19 Wales on Nov. 21, play fifth-ranked England on Black Friday and close the group stage against No. 20 Iran on Nov. 29.