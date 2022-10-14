USMNT

USMNT World Cup Roster Announcement Coming at Nov. 9 News Conference

The U.S. will announce its World Cup roster less than two weeks before the start of the event

By The Associated Press

U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter plans to announced his 26-man World Cup roster at a news conference on Nov. 9 at the Brooklyn Steel event space.

ESPN2 will televise the announcement during a one-hour broadcast starting at 5 p.m. EST, the U.S. Soccer Federation said Thursday.

Some U.S.-based players are expected to attend the news conference, according to the USSF.

The U.S. missed the 2018 World Cup. The 16th-ranked Americans open this year's tournament in Qatar against No. 19 Wales on Nov. 21, play fifth-ranked England on Black Friday and close the group stage against No. 20 Iran on Nov. 29.

