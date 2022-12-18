Twitter Erupts to Rollercoaster Argentina-France World Cup Final

The 2022 World Cup final was everything we could've hoped for and more. Dubbed a matchup between PSG teammates Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé, the two superstars were absolutely unstoppable for Argentina and France and gave everyone a reason to look forward to the future of soccer.

Argentina dominated through the first half, building a *seemingly* comfortable 2-0 lead and running circles around the French defense.

Someone needs to tell France that they are in fact playing in a World Cup final…. 😩 — Sydney Leroux (@sydneyleroux) December 18, 2022

Did France actually gameplan for Messi? This sort of half baked press is doing nothing to stop him getting the ball in midfield but it's doing plenty to open up space for Argentina in behind. — James Benge (@jamesbenge) December 18, 2022

Lionel Messi scored a penalty kick in the 23rd minute to get Argentina on the board. The foul, committed by Ousmane Dembélé on Ángel Di María, set the tone for a game with a number of chippy plays in the box.

Soft penalty but it is one. Any contact you knew he was going down and there was too much from Dembele to overturn.



Messi. 🐐🤌🏼 #WorldCupFinal — Taylor Twellman (@TaylorTwellman) December 18, 2022

While Messi was the first on the board, much of the chatter throughout the first half was about Di María's stellar play. The 34-year-old's storied career has been riddled with injuries and he entered Sunday's final having only appeared in eight minutes of knockout play in Qatar.

Mac Allister and Di Maria both excellent so far.



Seems Scaloni got this right (so far) — Henry Bushnell (@HenryBushnell) December 18, 2022

After 36 minutes of masterful passing and no shortage of dangerous crosses, Di María finally got his moment of World Cup glory on a goal assisted by Alexis Mac Allister.

And that’s what happens when you get Ángel Di María match fit. As devastating a force in big games as you will ever see. — Musa Okwonga (@Okwonga) December 18, 2022

ARGENTINA ARE COOKING ♨️ — B/R Football (@brfootball) December 18, 2022

Boston Celtics forward Al Horford, who is from the Dominican Republic, chimed in after Di María's goal with some support for his fellow Latin American country.

El Argentina!! 🇦🇷🇦🇷 — Al Horford (@Al_Horford) December 18, 2022

Meanwhile, the French were left commiserating and struggled to find their rhythm, even subbing out two of their stars before the halftime.

Taking out Giroud and Dembele in the 40th minute? Dios mio — Zito (@_Zeets) December 18, 2022

There has to be something behind this French performance. looks like more than a just an off day. no energy or competitiveness. i do wonder now about that virus. — Ian Ladyman (@Ian_Ladyman_DM) December 18, 2022

France trail in a World Cup knockout game for the first time since round of 16 in 2018 - when they went 2-1 down v Argentina and then won 4-3.... — Adam Crafton (@AdamCrafton_) December 18, 2022

This is where someone says 2-0 is a dangerous lead. Not half as dangerous as being 2-0 down. — Ian Darke (@IanDarke) December 18, 2022

And then...chaos -- or more specifically Kylian Mbappé -- struck in the 80th minute.

Down 2-0, France found itself on the right side of a penalty in the box, bringing Mbappé to the spot. From 12 yards out, Mbappé drilled a shot past the arms of Emiliano Martínez. The 23-year-old immediately collected the ball from the back of the net and the game was back on.

No less than 90 seconds later, Mbappé reminded everyone why he is the undisputed heir to the next generation of great footballers with a perfect strike to draw France even at two apiece.

WOW!!!!!!!! MBAPPE 🔥🔥🔥🔥 — LeBron James (@KingJames) December 18, 2022

THE BIRTH OF THE NEW GOAT! MBAPPE! MBAPPE! MBAPPE!



Insane. #FRA — herculez gomez (@herculezg) December 18, 2022

WHAT A GOAL. — Luis Miguel Echegaray (@lmechegaray) December 18, 2022

Coco Gauff, the No. 7 women's tennis player in the world, chimed in with her support of Les Bleus. Gauff's best finish at a major came this past year in the French Open when she lost to Poland's Iga Swiatek in the finals.

allezz les bleus 😭 cmonnn mann — Coco Gauff (@CocoGauff) December 18, 2022

And just like that the tides had changed.

They should bring Di Maria back on. — Jack Pitt-Brooke (@JackPittBrooke) December 18, 2022

I bet Matt Ryan is part Argentinian. — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) December 18, 2022

In overtime, Messi and Mbappé each added another goal to their tally -- both in epic fashion -- to bring on penalty kicks.

MESSI the 🐐! — James Harden (@JHarden13) December 18, 2022

Argentina made all five of its penalty kicks, while France missed two shots -- one of which was blocked by Martinez. With that, Argentina secured its third World Cup trophy and Messi cemented his status as the GOAT.

This is a moment where someone asks you 'where were you when Messi won the World Cup?'. After retiring, world cup heartache and criticism he's now bowed out of international football as a champion. The beautiful game. — DaveOCKOP (@DaveOCKOP) December 18, 2022

Iconic. What a special special World Cup win. The greatest player wins the biggest prize of them all. Love it for Argentina, love it for Messi 🐐 — Jules Breach (@julesbreach) December 18, 2022

At least we can all agree, it was a great day for soccer.

Really need France to tie this up and force extra time. I don't care who wins, I just want national outrage from NFL fans — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) December 18, 2022

Tough beat today for the "soccer is boring" crowd. — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) December 18, 2022