Tracking Every Nation's Squad in the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Japan became the first of 32 nations to announce its 26-man squad

By Sanjesh Singh

The excitement is finally getting palpable. 

With the calendar now flipped to November, it’s officially World Cup month, with the 2022 tournament set to kick off in Qatar on Nov. 20.

As the quadrennial tournament gets closer, all 32 teams will gradually announce their respective 26-man squads comprising forwards, midfielders, defenders and goalkeepers. 

Here’s a list of every nation’s official squad as they are released: 

Japan

Japan on Tuesday became the first of 32 teams to announce its 26-man squad

Manager: Hajime Moriyasu

Key players: Takehiro Tomiyasu (Arsenal), Takefusa Kubo (Real Madrid, on loan at Real Sociedad), Takumi Minamino (AS Monaco), Ritsu Doan (SC Freiburg)

Group: E with Germany, Spain, Costa Rica

