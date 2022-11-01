Tracking Every Nation's Squad in the 2022 FIFA World Cup

The excitement is finally getting palpable.

With the calendar now flipped to November, it’s officially World Cup month, with the 2022 tournament set to kick off in Qatar on Nov. 20.

As the quadrennial tournament gets closer, all 32 teams will gradually announce their respective 26-man squads comprising forwards, midfielders, defenders and goalkeepers.

Here’s a list of every nation’s official squad as they are released:

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Japan

Japan are the first country to announce their squad for #Qatar2022 🤩🇯🇵



How far will they go? 👀 pic.twitter.com/mjXwcXQXxe — Road to 2022 (@roadto2022en) November 1, 2022

Japan on Tuesday became the first of 32 teams to announce its 26-man squad.

Manager: Hajime Moriyasu

Key players: Takehiro Tomiyasu (Arsenal), Takefusa Kubo (Real Madrid, on loan at Real Sociedad), Takumi Minamino (AS Monaco), Ritsu Doan (SC Freiburg)

Group: E with Germany, Spain, Costa Rica