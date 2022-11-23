Michy Batshuayi, Belgium Lead Group F After Win Vs. Canada

Belgium's striker Michy Batshuayi stepped up when it mattered most.

The 29-year-old got the Red Devils on the board in the 44th minute during a dominant first half from Canada to secure the 1-0 win.

To start the Group F showdown, Les Rouges were the squad that brought the high energy, applying pressure to Belgium's back line.

Despite numerous looks from Canada's offense -- including a penalty kick by Alphonso Davies -- Belgium goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois was too sharp.

Heading into the second half, Canada made some tactical changes, subbing in forward attacker Cyle Larin and defender Ismaël Kone.

The swap wasn't enough as Les Rouges began to slow down, allowing Belgium to get better looks on offense.

Belgium finished the day with 9 shots -- three on target -- to Canada's 22 shots (three on target). The Red Devils narrowly had greater possession of the ball at 54% while Les Rouges were at 46%.

To close out the first round of Group F play, Belgium holds the top spot with three points followed by Croatia and Morocco with a point each. Canada is at the bottom with 0 points.

Belgium faces off against Morocco on Nov. 27 at 8 a.m. ET while Canada takes on Croatia at 11 a.m. ET. Catch the action on Foxsports.com or in Spanish on Telemundo.