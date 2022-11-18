How to Watch Belgium Vs. Canada in 2022 FIFA World Cup Group F Opener

One is a European powerhouse, the other is vying for more international tournaments.

Belgium and Canada will start their respective journeys against each other as Group F play gets underway in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The Red Devils finished the 2018 World Cup in third place after beating England 2-0 in the third-place game while Les Rouges ended a 36-year drought after qualifying in 2022.

Starting off with a win would be instrumental for either side. Here’s how to watch the two nations face off:

When is Belgium vs. Canada in the 2022 FIFA World Cup?

Belgium and Canada will face off on Wednesday, Nov. 23.

What time is Belgium vs. Canada in the 2022 FIFA World Cup?

Belgium and Canada will kick off at 2 p.m. ET at Al Rayyan Stadium, which is 10 p.m. in Qatar.

How to watch Belgium vs. Canada in 2022 FIFA World Cup

The game will be broadcast on FOX Sports in English and on Telemundo in Spanish.

How to stream Belgium vs. Canada in 2022 FIFA World Cup

The game can be streamed online on FOX, the Fox Sports app or on Peacock (Spanish).

Belgium vs. Canada - Group F | 2 p.m. ET | Copa Mundial de la FIFA 2022 en Español on Peacock

Who are the players to watch in Belgium vs. Canada?

If Belgium are to take this game – and it should – the midfield will have to be influential. Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) and Youri Tielemans (Leicester City) will be relied upon to create opportunities in the middle of the pitch, but they’ll need forwards like Eden Hazard (Real Madrid) and Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan) to rediscover their goal-scoring touch that has been lacking at the club level.

For Canada, hitting the Red Devils on the counter might be the way to go since Belgium operates with a back three that aren’t known for their pace. Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich), Jonathan David (Lille) and Tajon Buchanan (Club Brugge) are pure speedsters if the Canadian backline can hold strong.