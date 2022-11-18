World Cup 2022

How to Watch Belgium Vs. Canada in 2022 FIFA World Cup Group F Opener

Belgium made it to the semis in 2018 while Canada is back in the World Cup after 36 years

By Sanjesh Singh

This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo
NBCUniversal Media, LLC

One is a European powerhouse, the other is vying for more international tournaments.

Belgium and Canada will start their respective journeys against each other as Group F play gets underway in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The Red Devils finished the 2018 World Cup in third place after beating England 2-0 in the third-place game while Les Rouges ended a 36-year drought after qualifying in 2022.

Starting off with a win would be instrumental for either side. Here’s how to watch the two nations face off:

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

When is Belgium vs. Canada in the 2022 FIFA World Cup?

Belgium and Canada will face off on Wednesday, Nov. 23.

What time is Belgium vs. Canada in the 2022 FIFA World Cup?

World Cup 2022

Coverage of the 2022 World Cup

World Cup 2022 19 hours ago

Alcohol Banned at World Cup Stadiums in Qatar

World Cup 2022 10 hours ago

Soccer Fan Collects a Beer From All 32 Countries in World Cup

Belgium and Canada will kick off at 2 p.m. ET at Al Rayyan Stadium, which is 10 p.m. in Qatar.

How to watch Belgium vs. Canada in 2022 FIFA World Cup

The game will be broadcast on FOX Sports in English and on Telemundo in Spanish. 

How to stream Belgium vs. Canada in 2022 FIFA World Cup

The game can be streamed online on FOX, the Fox Sports app or on Peacock (Spanish). 

Belgium vs. Canada - Group F | 2 p.m. ET | Copa Mundial de la FIFA 2022 en Español on Peacock

Who are the players to watch in Belgium vs. Canada?

If Belgium are to take this game – and it should – the midfield will have to be influential. Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) and Youri Tielemans (Leicester City) will be relied upon to create opportunities in the middle of the pitch, but they’ll need forwards like Eden Hazard (Real Madrid) and Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan) to rediscover their goal-scoring touch that has been lacking at the club level.

For Canada, hitting the Red Devils on the counter might be the way to go since Belgium operates with a back three that aren’t known for their pace. Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich), Jonathan David (Lille) and Tajon Buchanan (Club Brugge) are pure speedsters if the Canadian backline can hold strong.

This article tagged under:

World Cup 2022CanadaBelgium
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us