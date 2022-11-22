Mexico

Guillermo Ochoa's Iconic Save Preserves Point for Team Mexico

Thanks to Guillermo Ochoa's PK save, Mexico was able to take home a point in its World Cup opener against Poland on Tuesday.

By Julia Elbaba

Guillermo Ochoa is only taking positives away from Mexico's draw against Poland on Tuesday.

After all, the 37-year-old Mexican goalkeeper had an epic save in the 58th minute of the match off of a PK from Polish striker Robert Lewandowski to keep El Tri afloat.

Despite the 0-0 finish to conclude play on Stadium 974, Ochoa says he's content with gaining one point and believes the team displayed a lot of great work on the field.

"We added a point, right?" he said. "Of course, we wanted the three points but you have to look at the positive side ... If we continue like this, we could be close to winning."

It wasn't an easy save for Ochoa as historically Lewandowski has been nearly perfect at the line, boasting a 10-for-10 penalty kick record with Poland.

Mexico finished the match controlling the ball 61% of the time with 11 shots – four of which were on target – to Poland's six (two on target).

Mexico's coach Gerardo Martino applauded the team for staying even-keeled throughout the match but noted that his team should have done more in the first half.

Ochoa's heroic save comes a day after American goalkeeper Matt Turner made a great PK save against Wales' defender Ben Davies to end the game in a tie for the Stars and Stripes rather than a loss.

In the day's breakdown in Qatar, Saudi Arabia leads Argentina, Poland and Mexico in Group C with three points. Poland and Mexico have one, and Argentina is blank. 

Mexico now takes on Argentina on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET, 11 a.m. PT.

