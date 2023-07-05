Women's World Cup list of winners 

The United States has been on the podium at the end of every Women's World Cup.

And on most occasions, they were at the very top.

Since the tournament's inception in 1991, the USWNT has won four of the first eight editions of the World Cup. In the years they didn't hoist the trophy, the U.S. reached at least the semifinals in each tournament, finishing as runner-up once and in third place on three occasions.

In 2019, the U.S. became just the fourth team, men's or women's, to repeat as World Cup champion. They enter the 2023 World Cup later this month looking to make history by becoming the first team in the history of the sport to win three consecutive Cups.

Here's a look at each of the winners in the history of the Women's World Cup.

Who has won the most Women’s World Cup titles?

1991 - United States

Runner-up - Norway; Third place - Sweden

The U.S. won the first Women's World Cup, which at the time was called the FIFA World Championship for Women's Football, to officially establish its dominance in the sport. Michelle Akers scored both goals in a 2-1 win over Norway in the final, including the winner in the 78th minute.

1995 - Norway

Runner-up - Germany; Third place - United States

Norway edged the defending champion USWNTY 1-0 in the semifinals and then defeated Germany 2-0 in the final to become the first European winner of the Women's World Cup.

1999 - United States

Runner-up - China; Third place - Brazil

In one of the most famous moments in the history of women's soccer, the U.S. defeated China in the final on a penalty shootout, with Brandi Chastain netting the winner on the team's fifth shot for a 0-0 (5-4) win. The U.S. won the Cup on home soil, with the final being held at the Rose Bowl in California.

2003 - Germany

Runner-up - Sweden; Third place - United States

With a 2-1 win over Sweden in the final, Germany became the first country to have won both the women's and men's World Cup.

2007 - Germany

Runner-up - Brazil; Third place - United States

Germany became the first women's team to repeat as World Cup champion, and just the third team overall, joining the men's teams in Italy and Brazil. Germany defeated Brazil 2-0 in the final and did not allow a goal in the entire tournament, outscoring opponents 21-0.

2011 - Japan

Runner-up - United States; Third place - Sweden

Japan stunned Germany 1-0 in the quarterfinals, thwarting a potential World Cup three-peat. The team went on to defeat the United States in the final, tying the game late in extra time on Homare Sawa's goal and then winning a shootout 3-1.

2015 - United States

Runner-up - Japan; Third place - England

The U.S. became the first - and remains the only - three-time winner in the Women's World Cup. In a rematch of the 2011 final, the U.S. established an early lead over Japan by scoring four goals in the opening 16 minutes. Three of those goals were scored by Carli Lloyd, who recorded the fastest hat trick in the history of the World Cup

2019 - United States

Runner-up - Netherlands; Third place - Sweden

The U.S. went back-to-back for the first time, defeating the Netherlands 2-0 in the final for its fourth World Cup win. Megan Rapinoe opened the scoring with a goal on a penalty kick and Rose Lavelle scored minutes later to seal the win.

How many women's teams have won the World Cup?

Only four different countries have won the Women’s World Cup.

The United States is most responsible for that, having won four of the eight Cups since the tournament began in 1991. Germany is the only other nation to have won multiple Women’s World Cups.

Here’s the full list of winners…

Women’s World Cup winners