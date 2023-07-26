Women's World Cup

Ireland's Katie McCabe scores spectacular Olimpico goal vs. Canada

The strike gave the Republic of Ireland its first ever goal at the Women's World Cup

By Max Molski

Katie McCabe brought an Olimpico to the Women’s World Cup.

The Irish forward scored one of the goals of the tournament thus far in the opening minutes of her country’s match against Canada.

In just the fourth minute of the contest, McCabe raised her hand before striking the ball from the right corner at Perth Rectangular Stadium in Perth, Australia. Instead of reaching one of her teammates, the left-footed kick curled over Canadian goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan’s outstretched hand and into the net.

The Olimpico marked the Republic of Ireland’s first ever goal at a Women’s World Cup, as the team is making its first appearance in tournament history.

Canada came back to win the match 2-1, ending Ireland's chances of reaching the knockout stage.

What is an Olimpico in soccer?

An Olimpico is a goal scored directly off a corner kick without touching another player.

