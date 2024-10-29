World Series

Who is throwing out the ceremonial first pitch at World Series Game 4 today?

Former Yankees shortstop and captain Derek Jeter threw out the first pitch before Game 3 Monday night. Another Yankees legend will take the mound for the ceremonial first pitch Tuesday night

Derek Jeter threw out the ceremonial first pitch to start Game 3 on Monday at Yankee Stadium. Tuesday, the Yankees will turn to another legend with hopes that they can catch a spark of championship magic.

Yankees legend and five-time World Series champion Paul O'Neill will throw out the first pitch for Game 4.

Here's what to know about Paul O'Neill:

What to know about Paul O'Neill

O'Neill played with the Yankees from 1993 to 2001. He won World Series rings with the Yankees in 1996, 1998, 1998 and 2000.

He also won a ring with the Cincinnati Reds (who he played with 1985 to 1992) in 1990.

O'Neill is a four-time All Star.

The Yankees retired his number #21 in 2022.

O'Neill is currently a broadcaster with YES Network.

Jun 23, 2013; Bronx, NY, USA; New York Yankees former right fielder Paul O'Neill at bat during the old timers day game at Yankee Stadium before the game between the New York Yankees and the Tampa Bay Rays. Mandatory Credit: Anthony Gruppuso-USA TODAY Sports
