Who is throwing out the ceremonial first pitch at World Series Game 4 today?

Derek Jeter threw out the ceremonial first pitch to start Game 3 on Monday at Yankee Stadium. Tuesday, the Yankees will turn to another legend with hopes that they can catch a spark of championship magic.

Yankees legend and five-time World Series champion Paul O'Neill will throw out the first pitch for Game 4.

Here's what to know about Paul O'Neill:

O'Neill played with the Yankees from 1993 to 2001. He won World Series rings with the Yankees in 1996, 1998, 1998 and 2000.

He also won a ring with the Cincinnati Reds (who he played with 1985 to 1992) in 1990.

O'Neill is a four-time All Star.

The Yankees retired his number #21 in 2022.

O'Neill is currently a broadcaster with YES Network.