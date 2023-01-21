Who is Patrick Mahomes' Backup, Chad Henne?

Fans at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City are still holding their breath as quarterback Patrick Mahomes is seemingly playing through an ankle injury. While their MVP candidate is back on the field, he spent some time in the locker room in the second quarter, bringing out backup Chad Henne.

Henne hasn’t been much of a factor throughout his five seasons with the Chiefs, playing behind the usually healthy and always unstoppable Mahomes for much of it. However, he stepped in on Saturday and even led the home team to a touchdown to take a 17-7 lead over the Jaguars.

Here’s a look at Chad Henne.

How old is Chad Henne?

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Chad Henne was born July 2, 1985 making him 37 years old.

While Henne is well in the veteran category, he’s only the fifth-oldest quarterback of the 2022 season. Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Joe Flacco and Matt Ryan are all older than Henne.

Where is Chad Henne from?

Henne was born and raised in Eastern Pennsylvania, a little over an hour outside Philadelphia. He attended Wilson High School, a little over a decade after two-time Pro Bowl quarterback Kerry Collins.

Where did Chad Henne play in college?

Henne left Pennsylvania in 2004 to join Lloyd Carr’s team at Michigan. He chose the Wolverines over offers from Miami (FL), Georgia, Tennessee and Penn State.

Henne became only the second freshman in school history to start and eventually amassed a 33-14 record, making two appearances at the Rose Bowl.

After four years in Ann Arbor, Henne was drafted by the Miami Dolphins with the 57th pick in the 2008 NFL Draft. He was the fourth quarterback off the board that year, behind Ryan, Flacco and Louisville’s Brian Brohm.

Where has Chad Henne played in the NFL?

Henne is no stranger to the Jaguars. He spent six of his 15 seasons in Jacksonville, the longest of his three stops, before joining Kansas City in 2018.

Prior to his time in Jacksonville, Henne spent his first four seasons in Miami. He served as the Dolphins starter for two seasons.

Henne has been a part of six playoff teams -- five of them in Kansas City -- but Saturday was only the second time he’s seen the field in the postseason. Back in 2020, he stepped in for Mahomes when the starter was sidelined with a concussion in the Divisional Round.