Who is B.J. Callaghan? What to Know About USMNT's New Manager

There will be a new face roaming the United States men’s national team’s touchline.

U.S. Soccer on Tuesday announced that assistant coach B.J. Callaghan had been bumped to head coach of the men’s team following the departure of former interim manager Anthony Hudson, who reportedly has left for a managerial role in the Middle East.

Callaghan will lead the USMNT through the Concacaf Nations League Finals and Gold Cup as the search for a long-term manager continues. A hiring is expected by the end of summer.

So, with hardware to win and a new manager at the helm, what should you know about Callaghan? Let’s delve into it:

How old is B.J. Callaghan?

Callaghan is 41 years old.

Where is B.J. Callaghan from?

Callaghan was born in Ventnor City, N.J., located along the shoreline of the Atlantic Ocean.

Where did B.J. Callaghan play soccer?

Callaghan played prep soccer at Holy Spirit High School in New Jersey before playing collegiately at Ursinus College from 1999-2003. He graduated there in 2003 with a B.A. in economics and business administration.

When did B.J. Callaghan become a coach?

Shortly after his graduation in 2003, Callaghan coached at his alma mater, Ursinus College, as an assistant. He also held assistant roles with Saint Joseph’s and Villanova afterwards before his first major gig.

Where has B.J. Callaghan coached?

Following his collegiate assistant stints from 2003 to 2012, Callaghan became a full-time assistant coach with MLS side Philadelphia Union in 2013. He stayed with the Union until 2018 before leaving to become an assistant coach and strategy analyst with the USMNT, then under Gregg Berhalter’s staff.

Callaghan remained on Hudson’s staff after Berhalter’s contract expired on Dec. 31, 2022, and is now leading the charge.

What is B.J. Callaghan’s record as a manager?

Callaghan has only been an assistant coach up to his new role with the USMNT, so his win-draw-loss record will start fresh this summer.