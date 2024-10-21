When was the last time the Yankees played the Dodgers in the World Series?

The Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees will be facing off for the twelfth time in the World Series starting on Friday.

After the Dodgers beat the Mets in the NLCS and the Yankees defeated the Guardians in the ALCS, both teams are moving on to a highly-anticipated final series for the championship.

According to Major League Baseball, this Series will be the first time since 2020 that the top seeds in the American and National Leagues are meetings in the World Series.

When did the Yankees and Dodgers last play in a World Series together?

The Yankees and Dodgers last played each other in the World Series in 1981. Los Angeles won that Series in six games, according to MLB.

How many times have the Yankees and Dodgers played each other in a World Series?

Prior to 2024, the Dodgers and Yankees met 11 times in the World Series, more than any other two teams.

The Yankees played the Dodgers in 1941, 1947, 1949, 1952, 1953, 1955, 1956, 1963, 1977, 1978 and 1981 with the Yankees winning eight of the Series, according to Sports Illustrated. The Yankees are 8-3 against the Dodgers in the World Series.

When will the World Series start in 2024?

The 2024 World Series will begin on Friday, Oct. 25.

How can I watch the World Series?

The World Series will be broadcast on FOX.