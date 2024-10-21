World Series

When was the last time the Yankees played the Dodgers in the World Series?

The Dodgers and the Yankees will face each other in a World Series matchup beginning on Friday, Oct. 25

By NBC New York Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees will be facing off for the twelfth time in the World Series starting on Friday.

After the Dodgers beat the Mets in the NLCS and the Yankees defeated the Guardians in the ALCS, both teams are moving on to a highly-anticipated final series for the championship.

According to Major League Baseball, this Series will be the first time since 2020 that the top seeds in the American and National Leagues are meetings in the World Series.

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

When did the Yankees and Dodgers last play in a World Series together?

The Yankees and Dodgers last played each other in the World Series in 1981. Los Angeles won that Series in six games, according to MLB.

How many times have the Yankees and Dodgers played each other in a World Series?

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Prior to 2024, the Dodgers and Yankees met 11 times in the World Series, more than any other two teams.

Sports

WNBA 30 mins ago

NYC to host ticker-tape parade honoring New York Liberty championship

NFL 40 mins ago

Takeaways as Steelers rout Jets 37-15 on Sunday Night Football

The Yankees played the Dodgers in 1941, 1947, 1949, 1952, 1953, 1955, 1956, 1963, 1977, 1978 and 1981 with the Yankees winning eight of the Series, according to Sports Illustrated. The Yankees are 8-3 against the Dodgers in the World Series.

When will the World Series start in 2024?

The 2024 World Series will begin on Friday, Oct. 25.

How can I watch the World Series?

The World Series will be broadcast on FOX.

This article tagged under:

World Series
Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports Community
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us