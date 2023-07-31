Trade candidates, list of deals and more as MLB trade deadline nears

The MLB trade deadline madness got started days in advance.

Max Scherzer, Jordan Hicks, Lucas Giolito, Randal Grichuk, C.J. Cron, Jordan Montgomery, David Robertson, Lance Lynn and Kendall Graveman are among the names who have already changed teams. And the movement of players hasn't been the only notable action in the leadup to the deadline, either.

The Los Angeles Angels took AL MVP favorite Shohei Ohtani off the market, while the St. Louis Cardinals revealed Nolan Arenado was staying put. Meanwhile, teams that looked like potential sellers a couple of weeks ago, like the Boston Red Sox, Chicago Cubs and San Diego Padres, may have played their way into being buyers.

So, what other big names could we see moved? With the trade deadline fast approaching, here's everything you need to know:

When is the MLB trade deadline for 2023?

The 2023 trade deadline falls on Tuesday, Aug. 1.

What time is the 2023 MLB trade deadline?

The deadline is set for 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT.

Can trades still happen after the MLB trade deadline?

Once the deadline passes, teams are not allowed to make any more trades.

List of MLB trade deadline deals so far

Here's an updated look at the trades that have happened in the week leading up to the deadline (trade details via MLB.com):

Rays reportedly acquire RHP Aaron Civale from Guardians for 1B Kyle Manzardo

Angels acquire 1B C.J. Cron and OF Randal Grichuk from Rockies for RHP Jake Madden and LHP Mason Albright

Braves acquire INF Nicky Lopez from Royals for LHP Taylor Hearn

Rangers acquire LHP Jordan Montgomery and RHP Chris Stratton from Cardinals for SS Thomas Saggese, RHP Tekoah Roby and LHP John King

Blue Jays acquire RHP Jordan Hicks from Cardinals for RHPs Sem Robberse and Adam Kloffenstein

Rangers acquire RHP Max Scherzer from Mets for INF Luisangel Acuna

Astros acquire RHP Kendall Graveman from White Sox for C Korey Lee

Dodgers acquire RHP Lance Lynn and RHP Joe Kelly from White Sox for RHP Nick Nastrini, RHP Jordan Leasure and OF Trayce Thompson

Marlins acquire RHP David Roberston from Mets for INF Marco Vargas and C Ronald Hernandez

Brewers acquire 1B Carlos Santana from Pirates for SS Jhonny Severino

Angels acquire RHPs Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo López from White Sox for LHP Ky Bush and C Edgar Quero

Dodgers acquire SS Amed Rosario from Guardians for RHP Noah Syndergaard and cash

Marlins acquire RHP Jorge López from Twins for RHP Dylan Floro

Mariners acquire RHP Trent Thornton from Blue Jays for SS Mason McCoy

Red Sox acquire RHP Mauricio Llovera from Giants for RHP Marques Johnson

Dodgers acquire SS Kiké Hernández from Red Sox for RHP Nick Robertson and RHP Justin Hagenman

Who are the best trade targets at the 2023 MLB trade deadline?

Here's a look at some of the best remaining trade candidates (*=free agent this offseason, all stats through July 30):

Tim Anderson, SS, White Sox

A team acquiring Anderson would be betting on his overall body of work rather than his 2023 performance. The 2019 AL batting champ hit above .300 in each of the last four seasons but is down all the way to .245 in 2023. Anderson, 30, has a $14 million club option for 2024.

David Bednar, RHP, Pirates

An All-Star for the second straight season, Bednar has posted a 1.27 ERA and 21 saves over 41 appearances. Given that the 28-year-old closer is under club control for three more seasons beyond this one, prying him away from Pittsburgh likely won't be easy.

Jeimer Candelario*, 1B/3B, Nationals

There have to be teams around MLB wishing they had simply signed Candelario last offseason when he joined the Nationals on a one-year, $6 million deal. The 29-year-old has rebounded from a rough 2022 season, hitting .258/.342/.481 with 16 homers and 53 RBIs.

Elias Diaz, C, Rockies

As a catcher with 10 home runs and a .753 OPS, the 32-year-old Diaz could be in high demand. The 2023 All-Star Game MVP is also under contract for just $6 million in 2024.

Adam Duvall*, OF, Red Sox

The Red Sox reportedly aren't interested in dealing Justin Turner, but could they use a pending free agent in Duvall to help shore up other areas? Duvall has turned it around following a down 2022 season, hitting .261/.329/.542 through 44 games. The 34-year-old was sidelined for two months with a fractured wrist.

Paul Goldschmidt, 1B, Cardinals

While the Cardinals aren't trading Arenado, could their other All-Star veteran still potentially be moved? Goldschmidt is closer to free agency than Arenado, as the 2022 NL MVP's deal expires after next season. Goldy, 35, is due $26 million in 2024.

Josh Hader*, LHP, Padres

The Padres remain the most interesting team to watch heading into the deadline. They're five games out of a wild card spot, but is that enough for them to stand pat at the least? If not, then Hader, a pending free agent, is their most obvious trade candidate. The three-time NL Reliever of the Year is enjoying the best season of his career with a 0.90 ERA and 25 saves.

Andrew McCutchen*, OF, Pirates

McCutchen may not be the same player he was during his first stint in Pittsburgh, but the 2013 NL MVP is showing he can still produce at age 36. He's hitting .257/.380/.399 with 10 homers and 28 RBIs.

Eduardo Rodriguez, LHP, Tigers (10-team no-trade clause)

E-Rod is having a career year in the Motor City, boasting a 2.95 ERA over 88.1 innings and 15 starts. The 30-year-old southpaw has the ability to opt out of the remaining three years and $49 million remaining on his contract after this season.

Brent Rooker, OF, Athletics

Rooker was playing in the 2023 All-Star Game less than a year after being designated for assignment by the Royals. In a breakout season, the 28-year-old is hitting .248/.341/.476 with 17 dingers and 47 RBIs. The A's might be able to fetch a substantial haul for Rooker, who is under club contract for four more seasons beyond 2023.

Juan Soto, OF, Padres

Could Soto and Hader be moved for a second straight deadline? No, Soto isn't a pending free agent like Hader. But if the Padres aren't very confident in their ability to re-sign Soto, then dealing him now would hypothetically be at peak value with 1.5 seasons left on his contract.

Juan Soto is in his fifth year in the majors and already he is sparking trade interest across the league.

Justin Verlander, RHP, Mets

The Mets have already traded one decorated starting pitcher -- is Verlander next? The 40-year-old three-time AL Cy Young winner has looked like his vintage self in July, boasting a 1.69 ERA over six starts.