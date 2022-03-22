What's Fueling Saint Peter's NCAA Tournament Success? Doug Edert's Mustache, Perhaps

In March Madness, the difference between winning and losing is razor thin.

The buzz in Nutley, New Jersey, is all about Saint Peter’s University and Doug Edert. The 15th-seeded Peacocks are in the Sweet Sixteen, thanks in no small part to the sharpshooter from Nutley.

Edert and his mustache are all the rage in the men’s tournament — and in men’s grooming.

"It's all fun, I love it, I love the attention, it's really awesome," Edert said.

Michael Tenorio owns Michael Jay’s in the town, a place where Edert used to go for a fresh cut.

"He has superpowers, something about that mustache – something great about it," Tenorio said. “Without that mustache, he looks like a baby out there, gives him more confidence in his shot."

The mustache is giving him more than just a shot. His mustachioed mug is everywhere on social media, with some even suggesting actor Timothy Chalamet plays Edert in the movie.

While Hollywood isn't calling yet, Saint Peter’s is writing a made-for-screen story, with Edert and his teammates as the stars.

"They’re going to fight, scratch, do everything they can to win the game” said Edert's father, William.

The proud dad wears the March Madness T-shirt he wore all around Indianapolis during the team's first two tournament games there. Outside the family's Nutley home is a basketball hoop, where the younger Edert perfected his shot.

“He’s a kid that, before he would go in, he would make sure he hits at least two of them without touching the net," his father said.

William Edert said his son didn’t touch a razor during the pandemic — until his teammates finally cut his hair. Well, most of it.

"He was a little grizzly. They decided to take down the beard, take down everything. So, why don’t you grow a mustache?" his father said. "Like any sports athlete, made a couple shots, we’re winning...'stache just stayed. I don’t think the stache is ever going to come off."

Next time Edert comes in for a cut, Tenorio knows to keep the razor away from the 'stache.

"It might need a little cleaning, comb to the side, but that’s a good look for him," Tenorio said.

It's certainly a look not everyone can pull off. Then again, Saint Peter's is also pulling off things that few others could do as well.