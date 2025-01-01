What football games are on today? Here's the New Year's Day NCAA college bowl schedule 2025

The College Football Playoff quarterfinals are kicking into high gear on New Year's Day Wednesday, a day normally marked by bowl games and the Rose Parade.

The first game to kickoff will be the Peach Bowl featuring Arizona State versus Texas in Atlanta.

When are the College Football Playoff quarterfinals?

The quarterfinal round will take place from New Year's Eve on Tuesday, Dec. 31, to New Year's Day on Wednesday, Jan. 1.

Where are the Fiesta, Peach, Rose and Sugar Bowls?

Here's when and where each game will be played:

Fiesta Bowl (Boise State vs. Penn State): Dec. 31 at 7:30 p.m. ET -- State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona

Dec. 31 at 7:30 p.m. ET -- State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona Peach Bowl (Arizona State vs. Texas): Jan. 1 at 1 p.m. ET -- Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta

Jan. 1 at 1 p.m. ET -- Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta Rose Bowl (Oregon vs. Ohio State): Jan. 1 at 5 p.m. ET -- Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California

Jan. 1 at 5 p.m. ET -- Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California Sugar Bowl (Georgia vs. Notre Dame): Jan. 1 at 8:45 p.m. ET -- Caesars Superdome in New Orleans

What are the College Football Playoff matchups in the quarterfinals?

Following on-campus contests in Round 1, the CFP quarterfinals will see the introduction of bowl games with the Fiesta, Peach, Rose and Sugar Bowls. Here are the matchups:

Peach Bowl: No. 4 Arizona State vs. No. 5 Texas

No. 4 Arizona State vs. No. 5 Texas Rose Bowl: No. 1 Oregon vs. No. 8 Ohio State

No. 1 Oregon vs. No. 8 Ohio State Fiesta Bowl: No. 3 Boise State vs. No. 6 Penn State

No. 3 Boise State vs. No. 6 Penn State Sugar Bowl: No. 2 Georgia vs. No. 7 Notre Dame

For the CFP semifinals, the winner of Oregon-Ohio State will meet the winner of Arizona State-Texas in the Cotton Bowl, while the winner of Georgia-Notre Dame will face Penn State in the Orange Bowl.

New Year's Day Football Game Schedule

1 p.m. ET: The Peach Bowl, featuring Arizona State against Texas, will take place at 1 p.m. ET at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The Peach Bowl will air on ESPN.

5 p.m. ET: The Rose Bowl, featuring Oregon against Ohio State, will take place at 5 p.m. ET at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. The Rose Bowl will air on ESPN.

8:45 p.m. ET: The Sugar Bowl, featuring Georgia against Notre Dame, will take place at 8:45 p.m. ET at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

When is the Texas vs. Arizona State Peach Bowl?

The Longhorns will battle the Sun Devils on New Year's Day -- Wednesday, Jan. 1

What time does the Texas vs. Arizona State Peach Bowl start?

The CFP quarterfinal is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET/12 p.m. CT/10 a.m. PT.

Where is the Texas vs. Arizona State Peach Bowl being played?

The Peach Bowl is being held in Atlanta at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, home of the NFL's Atlanta Falcons. The venue is also hosting this season's national championship game.

What TV channel is the Texas vs. Arizona State Peach Bowl on?

Texas-Arizona State will air on ESPN.

Where to stream the Texas vs. Arizona State Peach Bowl live online

It will also be available to stream on ESPN.com and the ESPN app.

When and where are the CFP semifinals?

The Orange Bowl is scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 9 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, followed by the Cotton Bowl on Friday, Jan. 10 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

When and where is the CFP national championship game?

The last two teams standing in the CFP will battle it out for the national championship on Monday, Jan. 20. The game will be played at the same site as the Peach Bowl -- Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.