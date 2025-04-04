Trey Lance

Former No. 3 pick Trey Lance, Chargers agree to one-year deal: Report

By Taylor Wirth

A former 49ers starting quarterback is on the move.

Trey Lance, whom San Francisco selected with the No. 3 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, has agreed to a one-year free-agent contract with the Los Angeles Chargers worth up to $6.2 million, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Friday, citing sources.

The 49ers famously traded three first-round picks to move up to the third pick, where they selected Lance, who started just two games in two seasons with San Francisco before the 49ers traded him to the Dallas Cowboys for a 2024 fourth-round draft pick before the 2023 NFL season.

In 12 career games (five starts) across three seasons with San Francisco and Dallas, Lance completed 81 of 143 passes for 1,063 yards with five touchdowns and four interceptions while rushing 65 times for 276 yards and one score on the ground.

The 24-year-old now will compete with Taylor Heinicke for the backup job behind Chargers' starter Justin Herbert.

