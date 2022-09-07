U.S. Open

US Open to Unveil Action Audio in Semifinals For Impaired Audience

The broadcast technology, geared to those with vision or hearing impairments, will be implemented in matches starting Thursday night

By Julia Elbaba

For the first time in U.S. Open history, impaired audiences will be able to enjoy the final weekend of tennis action as the tournament heads into the semifinals and finals.

Action Audio is an enhanced broadcast system that's geared to support those who may have low vision or blindness.

The technology uses spatial data from real ball monitoring and 3D sound to allow tennis fans to follow matches.

"The system emphasizes ball speed and trajectory, proximity to line and shot type, and augments critical moments to allow blind and low vision audiences to follow the game without seeing the ball, " according to USOpen.org.

Action Audio will be implemented live starting Thursday, Sept. 8 for the women's semifinals followed by the men's semifinal matches on Friday, Sept. 9.

