NBA

Twitter Reacts to Alex Rodriguez, Derek Jeter Courtside for Celtics-Heat Game 4

Fans quickly made note of the connections to the 2004 ALCS between the Yankees and Red Sox

By Sanjesh Singh

Twitter jokes A-Rod, Jeter's presence cursed Heat in Game 4 loss originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Celtics may have found the recipe for a miraculous series comeback against the Heat -- and it doesn't involve basketball.

During Boston's 116-99 Game 4 win in Miami on Tuesday, two MLB icons were spotted sitting courtside -- Alex Rodriguez and Derek Jeter.

With the Celtics' win keeping the series alive as it heads back to Boston for Game 5 on Thursday, Twitter quickly pointed out the importance of the aforementioned stars' presence. Both Rodriguez and Jeter were part of the 2004 New York Yankees squad that lost a 3-0 lead to the Boston Red Sox in the ALCS. 

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

The Yankees became -- and still are -- the only MLB team to lose a seven-game series after possessing such an advantage in the league's history, but no team in the NBA has pulled off the feat.

Could this all happen for Boston against Miami? Well, fans of the Celtics and NBA surely had their say:

Sports

soccer

Brazilians Protest Outside Spanish Consulate After Vinicius Júnior's Racism Row

French Open

How Well Do You Know the French Open? Take This Quiz To Find Out

Tip-off for Game 5 on Thursday in Boston is at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

NBANew York YankeesBoston CelticsBoston Red SoxMiami Heat
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us