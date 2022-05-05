Tom Brady Addresses Infamous Tuck Rule Game in Funny Twitter Video

Brady addresses infamous Tuck Rule Game in funny Twitter video originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Tom Brady has been more willing in recent years to talk about the famous (or infamous?) Tuck Rule Game from the 2001 NFL playoffs.

He talked candidly about the game during an ESPN "30 for 30" documentary with former Michigan teammate and Oakland Raiders cornerback Charles Woodson, whose hit on the former New England Patriots quarterback jarred the ball loose.

The "was it a fumble?" debate will live on forever, and you can't blame Raiders fans for still being upset about it more than two decades later.

Brady addressed the controversial call again Thursday, this time in a funny social media video. Check it out in the post below:

Everyone keep this on the down low please. pic.twitter.com/xPtrg1kXjr — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) May 5, 2022

Not quite an admission that it was a fumble, but pretty close.

Without the Tuck Rule, the Patriots' dynasty might never have gotten off the ground. It was a defining play in league history, and one that will continue to be a constant subject of intense debate, especially for fans in the Bay Area.