WATCH: Team USA's Gold Medal Performances

Chase Kalisz - Swimming 400-Meter Individual Medley

Chase Kalisz delivered Team USA’s first medal of the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday, July 24, taking the gold in the 400 individual medley.

Lee Kiefer - Women's Foil Individual

Lee Kiefer became the first American in history to win gold in individual foil fencing on Sunday, July 25, defeating Inna Deriglazova of the Russian Olympic Committee 15-13 in the final.

Anastasija Zolotic - Women's Taekwondo (57kg)

Anastasija Zolotic became the first American woman to win a taekwondo event at the Olympics, facing off against Tatiana Minina of the Russian Olympic Committee for the women’s 57kg taekwondo event on Sunday, July 25.

William Shaner - Men's 10-Meter Air Rifle

William Shaner became the second American to win a gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Games, winning the men's 10m air rifle event. The 20-year-old set a new Olympic record with a 251.6 score, narrowly defeating China's Lihao Sheng (250.9) by .07 in the final round.

USA Swimming - Men's 4x100-Meter Freestyle Relay

The United States won gold in the men's 4x100m freestyle relay on Sunday, July 25, posting a time of 3:08.97. Team USA has won back-to-back golds after winning the 4x100m freestyle relay in the 2016 Rio Olympics.