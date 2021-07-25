taekwondo

Anastasija Zolotic Could be First American Woman to Win Gold in Taekwondo

Zolotic is set to compete in the gold medal bout of the women’s 57kg Taekwondo event

By Bryan Murphy

Maja Hitij/Getty Images

Anastasija Zolotic has the chance to become the first American woman to win a Taekwondo event at the Olympics. 

Zolotic is set to face off against Tatiana Minina of the Russian Olympic Committee in the gold medal bout of the women’s 57kg Taekwondo event. It would be the third gold medal won by the United States in the history of Taekwondo at the Olympics. 

The 18-year-old from Florida defeated Nada Laaraj of Morocco 11-4 in the Round of 16. She followed that with a 17-9 win in the quarterfinals against Turkey’s Hatice Kubra Ilgun. Zolotic punched her ticket to the gold medal bout with a 28-5 throttling in the semifinals against Chinese Taipei’s Lo Chia-ling. 

The bout between Zolotic and Minina will take place at 8:30 a.m. ET. 

