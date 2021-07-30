Rugby

WATCH: Canadian, Brazilian Women's Rugby Players Take a Knee

The rugby players were the latest Olympians to make a silent statement

Canada's Karen Paquin runs with the ball during the women's pool B rugby sevens match between Canada and Brazil during the Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Before their placement match in the women’s rugby tournament at the Tokyo Olympics, Canadian and Brazilian players took a knee in a nod to other athletes’ demonstrations against racial inequality.

Prior to the Games, the IOC said that it would not include kneeling in its highlight videos. However, the organization reversed course on July 22 after many women’s soccer teams – including the United States’ players -- took a knee before their first matches.

Canada beat Brazil easily, 45-0, and advanced to play Kenya in the match to determine who finishes ninth and who finishes 10th in women’s rugby.

