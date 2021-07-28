Justin Bieber to Simone Biles: ‘Nobody Will Ever Understand the Pressures You Face'

Justin Bieber says he knows what Olympian gymnast Simone Biles is going through.

In a heartfelt Instagram post Wednesday afternoon, the pop star wrote that "nobody will ever understand the pressures" facing Biles as she pulled out of both the team and the all-around gymnastics finals at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games this week.

"I know we don’t know each other but I’m so proud of the decision to withdraw," Bieber wrote. "It’s as simple as - what does it mean to gain the whole world but forfeit your soul."

Biles pulled out of both events citing her emotional wellbeing and the immense pressure of being the most visible American athlete in Tokyo. Her decision resulted in Olympic silver for the U.S. in the team gymnastics competition and sparked heated debate online over both mental health and sportsmanship.

Bieber went on to compare Biles' withdrawals to his own decision to cancel the last leg of a tour for his fourth studio album, 'Purpose,' in 2017.

"When what you normally love starts to steal your joy it’s important we take a step back to evaluate why," Bieber wrote.

Biles was a favorite to win gold in every event in which she is competing, and has been replaced by Jade Carey in the all-around final on Thursday. But USA gymnastics has said she will be evaluated before participating in her two remaining finals - vault and floor exercise. Both events are scheduled for Sunday.

