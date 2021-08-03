There is no shortage of must-see action on Day 12 of the Tokyo Olympics. New Jersey and New York City feature on the track in one of the biggest showdowns of the Games so far and U.S. women's basketball looks to keep their 52-game win streak alive.

The banged-up USA women's volleyball team takes on the Dominican Republic in a quarterfinal matchup with one of its marquee players last seen in a wheelchair. And American skateboarders look to upset Japan in a women's park debut that features a 13-year-old participant for the host nation, its youngest Olympian ever.

Without further ado, here are our 4 to Watch on Day 12:

1. NJ vs. NYC for Women's 400m Hurdles Crown

Track star Sydney McLaughlin wants to use her platform to inspire young girls to believe they can do anything.

One of the biggest showdowns of the entire Tokyo Games will take place at the Olympic Stadium on Tuesday night. New Jersey's Sydney McLaughlin and New York City's Dalilah Muhammad face each other in the women's 400m hurdles final.

McLaughlin came into Tokyo with the world record in the event, while Muhammad won the event at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

The two have not disappointed so far in Tokyo, either. McLaughlin posted the best semifinal time in the event on Tuesday with a 53.03 mark. Muhammad won her heat with the second-best overall time of 53:30.

Fellow American Anna Cockrell will also be racing in the final after placing second in the third semifinal heat on Tuesday. Still, all eyes will be on the contest between the world record holder and the defending Olympic champion.

While the women’s 400m hurdles will be the only final on Wednesday night, the track and field session also features men’s decathlon events, women’s heptathlon events, men’s javelin qualification, and men’s 110m hurdles semifinals.

Track and field turns around with another session early Wednesday that features finals in the women’s steeplechase, men’s hammer throw, men’s 800m and men’s 200m. On top of that, there will be action in the men’s decathlon, women’s heptathlon, women’s 1500m and women’s 400m.

2. Team USA Tips Off Against Australia in Women's Basketball Quarterfinals

Team USA women's basketball defeated France in a preliminary round game 92-83.

The U.S. women’s basketball has won 52 straight Olympic contests dating back to 1992. Now, the squad stands three more victories away from a seventh straight gold medal.

Team USA went 3-0 in the group stage by beating Nigeria, Japan and France. A’ja Wilson has been the leading scorer with over 20 points per game in her Olympic debut, while Breanna Stewart is averaging a double-double through three contests.

The Americans turn their attention to Australia, which entered the Olympics with the second-best odds at winning the tournament.

Without Liz Cambage, Australia lost its first two games to Belgium and China before picking up a 27-point win over Puerto Rico to qualify for the quarterfinals. The U.S. will not take the matchup lightly, though, after losing to Australia by a score of 70-67 in an exhibition on July 16.

3. U.S. Women's Volleyball Battles the Dominican Republic in Quarterfinals

The U.S. women’s volleyball team came from behind to defeat Italy ahead of the quarterfinals.

The U.S. women’s volleyball team faced adversity throughout the preliminary round, and the road doesn’t get any easier going into the quarterfinals.

Team USA went 4-1 in round-robin action while dealing with apparent ankle injuries to two marquee players in Jordan Thompson and Jordyn Poulter. The first-place finish in Pool B earned the team a quarterfinal tilt against the Dominican Republic.

Thompson’s availability for Wednesday’s quarterfinal match is uncertain, though the team is hopeful she can return at some point in the elimination rounds. Poulter, meanwhile, exited Sunday’s comeback win over Italy and watched the remainder of the game from a wheelchair.

The Dominican Republic lost its first three matches in Tokyo but turned things around with wins over Kenya and Japan to secure a quarterfinals berth.

4. American Skateboarders Try to Upset Japan in Women's Park Debut

So far, the Tokyo Olympics have delivered some memorable firsts, including the first Olympic medals in new sports like skateboarding and surfing. Check out some other firsts that have occurred.

Japan is poised to win its third straight gold to kick off the inaugural Olympic skateboarding competition.

After winning gold in the men’s and women’s street events last week, the host nation enters the women’s park final with a pair of medal favorites. Okamoto Misugu, 15, was well ahead of the competition in 2020, winning the X Games, Dew Tour and world titles that year.

The year delay for the Tokyo Olympics gave time for the competition to catch up. Japan’s Yosozumi Sakura and Great Britain’s Sky Brown are capable of doing the 540, the signature trick that could determine who wins gold in Tokyo.

Japan’s final participant is 13-year-old Hiraki Kokona, who will be the nation’s youngest Olympian ever.

Jordyn Barratt, Bryce Wettstein and Brighton Zeuner will represent the U.S. Barrett’s best career finish was second place at the 2017 X Games, Wettstein’s was sixth place at the 2019 X Games and Zuener’s came with a pair of X Games wins in 2017 and 2018.

