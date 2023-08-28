US Open favorite Coco Gauff has passion for building own fashion, beauty brand

Coco Gauff doesn't just want to play under the bright lights of New York City -- she wants to look good under them, too.

The 19-year-old American sensation has quite a passion for fashion and has admitted to loving shopping in the Big Apple.

"That's something that I've been thinking about a lot," Gauff said at U.S. Open media day on Friday. "I really do love fashion. I love makeup. I love that type of thing. I just haven't really thought about how I would build that into a brand, per see."

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 25: Coco Gauff speaks onstage during the WTA 50th Anniversary Gala at The Ziegfeld Ballroom on August 25, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Some of the brands the New Balance-sponsored athlete said she is loving these days are Miu Miu, Ganni and the high-end designer Fendi.

"I'm at the age right now where I'm really trying to find myself I guess outside of tennis because I do want to venture out into other things. I just haven't found what really speaks to me," she said.

Gauff was a featured speaker at the WTA Gala event honoring the 50th anniversary of the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) on Friday. She was decked out in a golden silk dress by Cult Gaia.

"Usually growing up I've always been the person to hyperfixate on hobbies and move on after a month on one thing," Gauff said. "I'm really trying to find something that sticks. With tennis being so much a part of my life, sometimes it's hard to find passion in other things, to be honest."

As the teenager looks to continue the momentum she created during the U.S. Open's warm up events, she will be rocking a lime New Balance dress on court with red and lime tennis shoes.

Gauff will make her 2023 U.S. Open debut on Monday against qualifier Laura Siegemund on Arthur Ashe Stadium at 7 p.m. ET.