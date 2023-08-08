5 things to know about former tennis world No. 1 Caroline Wozniacki

Welcome back, Caroline Wozniacki!

The former world No. 1 made her comeback to tennis on Tuesday at the Canadian Open and is set to return to the Grand Slam stage at the 2023 U.S. Open at the end of the month.

It's not only the Dane's sizzling backhand that has fans always coming for more -- but her willingness to fight for every point and her smiley presence on the tennis court. Nevertheless, Wozniacki is always a fan favorite.

As the 33-year-old continues to ramp up her comeback, here are must-know facts about Wozniacki's personal life and career:

Caroline Wozniacki is married to former NBA All-Star David Lee

Wozniacki married David Lee in 2019 at a romantic destination in Italy.

Lee, who was drafted by the New York Knicks in 2005, was a two-time All-Star during his 12-year NBA career. He has supported his wife's tennis career and continues to root for her in her comeback.

The marriage came five years after the Dane got engaged to golf star Rory McIlroy. The two ended their relationship after McIlroy admitted he “wasn’t ready for all that marriage entails.”

Wozniacki and Lee have two children -- one daughter, Olivia (2) and one son, James (1).

Caroline Wozniacki has rheumatoid arthritis

Wozniacki announced she was diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis in October 2018.

The auto-immune disease is a longterm condition that primarily impacts joints.

Wozniacki suffered a drop in her tennis level once she was diagnosed but said she wants to be a role model for those with the condition.

Caroline Wozniacki became the first Dane to win a Grand Slam

Wozniacki has many tennis accolades to her name but one of the three most impressive is that she won the 2018 Australian Open to become the first Dane to win a major singles title.

She was ranked world No. 1 for a total of 71 weeks, including at the end of 2010 and 2011.

While Wozniacki has only won one Grand Slam singles title, she reached the final of the U.S. Open twice (2009, 2014).

Caroline Wozniacki got comeback advice from Serena Williams

Much credit to Wozniacki - she was able to maintain incredible physical shape to get back to tennis form, however, one friend that helped inspire her comeback is the legend herself, Serena Williams.

Caroline Wozniacki talked to Serena Williams & Clijsters before comeback



“I talked to Kim & Serena. Serena’s just on a different level, tennis-wise. When she played her best it was basically impossible to beat her. So she probably had a different perspective coming back than me” pic.twitter.com/1AS7V31qNv — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) August 7, 2023

“I talked to Kim and Serena. Serena’s just on a different level, tennis-wise. When she played her best it was basically impossible to beat her. So she probably had a different perspective coming back than me," Wozniacki said, via The Tennis Letter.

The two have been great friends for years, with Wozniacki making Williams a bridesmaid at her 2019 wedding.

Caroline Wozniacki is involved with many endeavors outside of teens

Wozniacki keeps herself well-rounded.

She ran the New York City marathon in 2014 -- recording a remarkable time of 3 hours, 26 minutes and 33 seconds.

Outside of running, Wozniacki does modeling. She was featured in Sports Illustrated for three straight years. beginning in 2015.