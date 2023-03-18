Team USA Outlasts Venezuela in World Baseball Classic Quarterfinal Thriller

Team USA outlasts Venezuela in WBC quarterfinal thriller originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Team USA is two wins away from a second straight World Baseball Classic title.

The defending WBC champions outlasted a previously unbeaten Venezuela club 9-7 in a quarterfinal thriller on Saturday night in front of a sold-out crowd at loanDepot park in Miami.

Team USA will meet Cuba in the semifinals at loanDepot park on Sunday. Japan and Mexico are playing in the other semifinal on Monday.

The United States' repeat bid looked in serious danger as the Stars and Stripes faced a 7-5 deficit entering the eighth inning. But Team USA loaded the bases to start the frame following a Tim Anderson walk, a Pete Alonso pinch-hit single and a J.T. Realmuto hit-by-pitch.

Then, after Jose Quijada was replaced by Silvino Bracho, Trea Turner hit a go-ahead grand slam to right field.

TREA TURNER GRAND SLAM!!!



ARE YOU KIDDING ME?!?!



📺: WBC on FOX pic.twitter.com/G4l6nwsH9Y — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) March 19, 2023

In the bottom of the eighth, Devin Williams worked around a leadoff double from Ronald Acuna Jr., and Ryan Pressly closed out the win with a perfect ninth inning.

This story is being updated.