Somerset Patriots' Stadium Flooded After Hurricane Ida Hits NJ

Unprecedented flooding in the northeast has left the Somerset Patriots’ stadium submerged in water.

The Patriots have played at TD Bank Ballpark in Bridgewater, N.J., since 1999. The franchise was a part of the independent Atlantic League of Professional Baseball from 1998 to 2020 before becoming the Double-A affiliate for the New York Yankees in 2021, taking the place of the Trenton Thunder.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The remnants of Hurricane Ida ripped through New Jersey, New York and more areas in the northeast Wednesday night. At least 22 people were killed in New Jersey and New York as tornadoes and record flooding left areas in a state of emergency on Thursday. Parts of New Jersey saw over eight inches of rain, as well as tornadoes, throughout the storm.

Multiple tornadoes were confirmed in the New Jersey area as remnants of Hurricane Ida wreaked havoc across the Northeast.

Somerset president and general manager Patrick McVerry said the team is still assessing the damage at the team’s 8,580-capacity stadium in the aftermath of the storm.

Statement from Somerset Patriots President/General Manager Patrick McVerry regarding the floods caused by Tropical Storm Ida. pic.twitter.com/u3BLYyhrIT — Somerset Patriots (@SOMPatriots) September 2, 2021

The Patriots are currently in the midst of a seven-game series on the road against the Bowie Baysox, who play in Maryland. The team is scheduled to return to TD Bank Ballpark on Tuesday to begin their final homestand of the season against the Hartford Yard Goats. The Patriots’ final home game is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 12, before they end the season with an away series against the Akron RubberDucks.