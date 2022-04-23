NBA Playoffs

Robert Williams III Available for Celtics in Game 3 Vs. Nets

By Jake Levin

Less than a month after tearing his meniscus, Robert Williams III is back for the Boston Celtics.

Head coach Ime Udoka announced prior to Game 3 of the team's first round series against the Brooklyn Nets that Time Lord has been fully cleared, a huge boost for a Celtics team that's already ahead 2-0 in the best-of-seven series.

Udoka cautioned that Williams won't start and will be on a minutes restriction, somewhere in the 20-24 range, with a plan of utilizing him in several shorter stints.

"We'll be a little cautious with that," Udoka said. "Still deciding when we want to bring him in."

Williams, 24, had started all 61 games he played in during the regular season, averaging career-bests in points (10.0), rebounds (9.6) and blocks (2.2) per game.

