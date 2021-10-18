Report: Washington State Head Coach Nick Rolovich Fired Over COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate

Nick Rolovich reportedly was fired as head coach of the Washington State football team after refusing to take the COVID-19 vaccine, a requirement for all state employees.

Rolovich sought a religious exemption to forgo state and university policies which required all employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 18 if they wanted to remain employed.

The second-year coach was unsure of his future with the team after the Cougars 34-31 victory over Stanford on Saturday, stating he was waiting for an email on the status of his exemption request.

Rolovich was hired by Washington State in Jan 2020 after spending four seasons as the head coach at Hawaii.

He led the Cougars to three straight wins after starting the 2021 season 1-3.

In addition to Rolovich, a number of Washington State assistant coaches were reportedly also terminated. Defensive coordinator Jake Dickert will take over as the team's interim coach, according to ESPN.