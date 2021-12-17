Report: Kyrie Irving to return to Nets as 'part-time' player originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Kyrie Irving is returning to basketball.

The Brooklyn Nets have begun the process of bringing Irving back to the team as a part-time player, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Just in: All-NBA star Kyrie Irving has started process to return to the Brooklyn Nets, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Irving is ramping up, has begun team COVID-19 testing, and his season debut date is still to be determined. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 17, 2021

Irving has begun COVID-19 testing and will return to the team to play road games outside of New York City. While a date for his return is still undetermined, the Nets decided to bring the All-Star guard back under special circumstances.

ESPN Sources: With the unfolding circumstances of Brooklyn’s season – including injuries, Covid losses and an inordinate minutes load on their superstar players – the Nets are bringing back All-Star guard Kyrie Irving as a part-time player for games outside of New York. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 17, 2021

With COVID-19 ravaging its way through the league, Irving will serve as much-needed relief to the depleted roster. The Nets currently have seven players in health and safety protocols, including star guard James Harden.

Irving has not yet played this season because of the vaccine mandate in New York City that prevents Nets and Knicks players from participating in home games if they are unvaccinated. Due to the mandate, Irving will only be allowed to play road games.

He will have to test negative on five successive days before he can rejoin the team. He will also have to test negative every day as an unvaccinated player.

The Nets are 11-3 on the road and 21-8 overall so far this season, sitting in first place in the Eastern Conference.