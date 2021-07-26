Pink Offers to Pay Bikini Fine for Norway Women's Beach Handball Team

Norway’s beach handball team was fined last week after refusing to play in bikinis -- and international pop star Pink is rallying behind the team for support.

The singer posted on social media over the weekend about how proud she was of the handball team after they were fined over their choice of uniform.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

“I’m VERY proud of the Norwegian female beach handball team FOR PROTESTING THE VERY SEXIST RULES ABOUT THEIR “uniform,” Pink wrote in a tweet before offering to pay the team’s fine and suggesting that the “handball federation should be fined for sexism.”

I’m VERY proud of the Norwegian female beach handball team FOR PROTESTING THE VERY SEXIST RULES ABOUT THEIR “uniform”. The European handball federation SHOULD BE FINED FOR SEXISM. Good on ya, ladies. I’ll be happy to pay your fines for you. Keep it up. — P!nk (@Pink) July 25, 2021

The team wore elastic shorts during their bronze medal match against Spain in the 2021 European Beach Handball Championships on Sunday in protest of the bikini-bottom design regulation that the sport's Norwegian federation president called “embarrassing.”

While male handball players are allowed to play in shorts no longer than 4 inches above the knee, women are required to wear bikini bottoms, according to the International Handball Federation regulations.

As a result of their decision to wear shorts rather than the required bikini-style uniform, the team was issued a fine of 1,500 euros ($1,700) for “improper clothing,” according to a statement from the European Handball Association's Disciplinary Commission.

In a column posted earlier last week, NBC News’ Britini de la Cretaz argued that Norway's beach handball protest is about a lot more than bikinis. She hopes that the support of these women will “translate to a larger willingness to re-examine the uniforms female athletes in all sports are being forced to play in.”